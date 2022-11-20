Andhra Pradesh: Complaints galore during JSP leader’s visit to flood-hit areas of Rajampeta mandal

November 20, 2022 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - RAYACHOTI

Jana Sena Party(JSP) Political Affairs Committee(PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar, who is on a two-day visit to assess the ground reality in Rajampeta and Nandalur mandals that bore the brunt of floods last year, received a barrage of complaints from the residents of Eguva Mandapalle and Pulapattur hamlets of Rajampeta division.

The JSP leader is touring the villages affected by the Annamayya project wall collapse that happened last year during floods.

At a ‘rachabanda’ programme organised by the JSP leaders at Eguva Mandapalle hamlet, a group of women reportedly said that except for a one-time dole of 10 kg rice, the YSRCP government officials did not respond to their pleas for help. They said that no medical camp had been organised so far. Mr. Manohar assured them that his party cadres organise a medical camp in their villages and would ensure that distribution of relief material is taken up as and when required.

A resident, Suseelamma, widow of a temple priest who was killed in the floods along with ten others, said that she had in vain run from pillar to post to get a widow pension for a year.

The woman further alleged that when Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was on a visit to their villages after the flood fury, the officials had asked them not to speak to him. They said they did not get an opportunity to express their grievances at the time due to heavy barricading in their villages.

When the leader interacted with farmers, they said that with the dumping of sand in their fields, no crop could be cultivated. They said all help that they have received was from a few donors.

Despite the assurance of the officials that crop loans would be waived in the flood-affected mandals, nothing tangible took place in that direction, they said. Responding to the public grievances, Mr. Manohar said that the plight of the flood-affected people would be brought to the notice of party chief Pawan Kalyan.

Later, he visited the tents and temporary structures erected by the families who had lost their homes during the floods.