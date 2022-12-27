Andhra Pradesh: ‘Community Health Officers, ANMs play key role in reaching healthcare services to public’

December 27, 2022 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner J. Nivas said the Community Health Officers(CHOs) (Mid-Level Health Providers) and ANMs are responsible for providing all the healthcare facilities being offered by the State government to the public in their respective Dr. YSR Village Health Clinics.

In a release on Tuesday, Mr. Nivas said that the department has appointed CHOs as the heads of the village clinics spread across the State and it is their responsibility to reach out to the public and provide necessary services with the help of ANMs.

He said every health clinic in the State has been staffed with one CHO and one ANM and specific job charts are defined for the posts.

He said all the District Medical and Health Officers were instructed to ensure that Medical Officers of all the Primary Health Care centres implement the orders.

He said CHOs and ANMs should attend Village Organisation Meetings and discuss health programmes being provided in their villages.

CHOs should also sensitise people about non-communicable diseases, and prevention measures and encourage people to get tested, he said.

Mr. Nivas said that CHOs should focus on anaemia cases in general, and on prevention of early marriages, child marriages and teenage pregnancies in the community.