Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Collector’s initiative helps trace boy’s parents

Rajulapudi Srinivas NARSAPURAM (West Godavari) August 01, 2022 00:17 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 00:17 IST

Five-year-old Babloo, who has been staying in the government-run Sishu Gruha in Eluru for the last two months, is all set to be reunited with his parents, who are a native of Narsapuram.

The reunion has become possible, thanks to Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh’s visit to Sishu Gruha a couple of days ago.

On spotting the boy at the home, Mr. Venkatesh sought his details from the staff, who said the child was not divulging any information.

Offering him a candy, Mr. Venkatesh asked the boy his name and where was he from. And pat came the reply. The boy said he was Babloo and that he hailed from Narsapuram. He also gave the name of his father.

The Collector then questioned the staff as to why they did not bother to enquire about the boy’s family and origin for the last couple of months and directed them to trace the parents basing on the information provided by the child.

Soon, the officials concerned swung into action and circulated the photograph and other details of the boy to all the anganwadi teachers, schools, and child development project officers through various social media groups.

Their efforts paid off.

B. Jaya Raju, the husband of Narsapuram Municipal Chairperson Venkata Ramana, who saw the post in the social media, identified Babloo, alerted his parents, and contacted the officers in Eluru over phone to share the information.

On Sunday, Babloo’s parents rushed to Sishu Gruha and identified their child. Babloo too identified his father and mother, the home officials said.

“Babloo’s parents came to Sishu Gruha with their Aadhaar cards, family photographs and other evidence. We will hand over the boy to his parents on Monday,” Mr. Venkatesh told The Hindu.

