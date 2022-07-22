Andhra Pradesh: Collector tells officials to expedite works of ‘Amrit Sarovar’ scheme

Officials told to monitor seasonal diseases in rural areas

Collector M. Hari Narayanan inspecting the ‘Amrit Sarovar’ work at Kotappagaripalle village in Chittoor district on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Collector M. Hari Narayanan said that the works undertaken in the district under the ‘Amrit Sarovar’ scheme should be expedited and completed to suit the targets from time to time.

The Collector visited Bangarupalem and Puthalapattu mandals on Friday and inspected the ongoing works undertaken as part of the scheme at Kotappagaripalle, Jambuvaripalle, and Jilledupalle villages.

Mr. Hari Narayan said the Secretariat staff and volunteers should be prompt in attending to the requirements of the people. He stressed that people in rural areas should be administered with precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccines. He sought the welfare assistants, women police, and secretariat staff to regularly inspect schools and upload the problems there in the relevant apps.

The Collector instructed the field officials to submit statistics about pregnant women, children studying in Anganwadi, works pertaining to Jagananna Colonies, and upcoming layouts in the district.

With the commencement of rainy season, the Collector instructed the health officials to monitor seasonal diseases including viral fever. The Collector said that he would be conducting inspections regularly in rural areas, and any negligence on the part of the field staff would not be tolerated.