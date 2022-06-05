Andhra Pradesh: Collector sets example by admitting son to anganwadi centre

Kurnool District Collector P. Koteswara Rao’s son Divi Aarwin at an anganwadi centre at Budhwarpet in Kurnool. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

At a time when parents spend lakhs on admission of their wards into prestigious schools, Kurnool District Collector P. Koteswara Rao has set an example by admitting his son in an Anganwadi centre located close to his residence.

The videos and pictures of the Collector’s 4-year-old son, Aarwin, playing with toys and other kids at Budhwarpet anganwadi centre on his first day on Friday became an inspiration for many.

The Collector had recently reviewed the quality of food being served at the Anganwadi centres as also the quality of teaching.

Conversion of anganwadi centres into pre-primary schools is the proposed change that the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government is planning to bring in as part of the National Education Policy implementation, he pointed out.