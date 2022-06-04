Andhra Pradesh: Collector reaches NREGS work site on two-wheeler

June 04, 2022 17:18 IST

Sri Sathya Sai District Collector P. Basant Kumar on Wednesday took a ride to an MGNREGS work site at Byrapuram on a two-wheeler from Kothacheruvu, when the road leading to that place was not conducive to drive his government vehicle. He asked only a few of the officials to accompany him.

While the staff were getting another rugged all-terrain vehicle ready for his journey to the spot of NREGS work, he refused to go in that and asked the local Village Revenue Assistant to take out his motorcycle and rode pillion. At the work site, he ensured that the workers got drinking water and a shelter by advising officials overseeing the work to make those arrangements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am sorry to make you stand in the hot sun during my interaction,” he told the workers and immediately left the place on the two-wheeler.