Andhra Pradesh: Collector monitors trial run of Family Physician Concept in Hindupur mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district

P. Sujatha Varma HINDUPUR
October 22, 2022 01:42 IST

Collector Basant Kumar on Friday assessed the trial run of the Family Physician Concept launched at the Gollapuram Health Wellness Centre under Chouluru Primary Health Centre in Hindupuram mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district.

He also inspected the 104-ambulance vehicle and checked if adequate stocks of medicines were available and if the ECG device was working.

Mr. Basanth Kumar said the trial run of the Family Physician Concept was launched at the behest of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and it would continue till January to facilitate rectification of mistakes if any.

He said every PHC would be equipped with two medical officers. One of them would be in the field while the other would be available at the centre. The role of the medical officers entailed field visits on 26 days in a month and at least two visits every month to the Health Wellness Centre.

During the trial run, a doctor would be available in every YSR Village Health Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the doctor would visit homes in the village and extend medical services to those in need of them.

He urged people to utilise the benefits of the unique programme launched by the government.

Deputy District Medical and Health Officer Manju Vani, Health Wellness Centre staff and the local residents were present.

