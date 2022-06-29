Andhra Pradesh: Collector inspects irrigation locks in Konaseema

Many facilities in Godavari Central Delta need renovation

Konaseema Collector Himanshu Shukla on Wednesday inspected the irrigation locks along the stretch of Sakhinetipalli, Razole, Malkipuram and Mamidikuduru mandals in the Central Delta of the Godavari River.

Many irrigation locks, commissioned during the British era to manage the canal system in the Godavari delta, are in need of renovation and repair.

Mr. Himanshu spent Tuesday night at Antarvedipalem village before the inspection of the irrigation facilities as part of his ‘Palle Nidra’ initiative.

On Wednesday, the farmers appealed to the Collector to ensure repair of the Sakhinetipalli lock, Lova Gondi shutters, Gondi lock, Antarvedi lock and Ramaraju Lanka drains.

The Collector also took stock of the kharif operations and inquired about the SRI (System of Rice Intensification) method being adopted by paddy farmers for better yield.

Mr. Shukla promised to speed up the modernisation of irrigation facilities in the Central delta.