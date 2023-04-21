ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Coconut coir recycling factory gutted in fire in Konaseema district, no casaulty

April 21, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A private coconut coir recycling factory was gutted in a fire mishap at Odalarevu village in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Friday. No casualty has been reported in the fire mishap. 

In an official release, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Onshore Terminal fire service wing has rushed to the spot after it was alerted by the locals on the fire mishap. The coir stored in the factory was completely gutted in the mishap. The police registered a case and investigation is on.

