Andhra Pradesh: Co-operative bank employees demand two-tier system

The members of Andhra Pradesh Co-operative Central Banks Employees’ Association (APCCBEA) on Monday staged a protest, demanding the implementation of two-tier system for the co-operative banks in the State.

The protesters gathered at the Dharna Chowk in response to the call given by All India Co-operative Bank Employees Federation.

Speaking on the occasion, APCCBEA general secretary K.V.S. Ravi Kumar said that implementation of two-tier system by merging the district co-operative banks with the state co-operative banks will only help strengthen the banks. It will also help reduce the burden on farmers who borrow money from the cooperative banks.

He said that the co-operative banks were facing administrative issues due to the reorganisation of districts in the State. Representations in this regard have been submitted to the Minister and the officials concerned and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he added.