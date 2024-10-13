Andhra Pradesh CNF model can address Climate Emergency: Niti Aayog team praises RySS efforts

The NITI Aayog team appreciated the Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Community-managed Natural Farming (APCNF) model for addressing the urgent global issues of biodiversity loss and environmental damage.

“The team observed how natural farming promotes food security, ecological sustainability, and socio-economic development. With growing concerns over the degradation caused by synthetic fertilizers and chemical pesticides, the delegation emphasised the importance of transitioning to natural farming,” according to a press release issued by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS).

At a meeting on Friday (October 13, 2024), the NITI Aayog team which visited natural farming fields in the State for two days shared their impressions upon APCNF model. Ramesh Chand, member (Agriculture), along with a delegation from NITI Aayog, explored the impact of the Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (APCNF) initiative.

Dr. Chand remarked, “Our team is now convinced of the vast potential of natural farming. It offers a sustainable solution for the future of food security and ecological health. The success of natural farming in Andhra Pradesh shows a clear path for nationwide implementation”.

Suresh Kumar Chaudhari, DDG (NRM), ICAR, said the involvement of farmers in this system was noteworthy. He was impressed by the principles of natural farming being practised in Andhra Pradesh and the rejuvenation of the rhizosphere, which is yielding significant results. “Neelam Patel, Program Director at NITI Aayog, praised RySS for its long-standing commitment to natural farming, which began several years ago. RySS Executive vice-chairman Vijay Kumar and others were present,” the release said.

