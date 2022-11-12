Andhra Pradesh CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launches ITC’s world-class spices processing plant in Palnadu district

The world-class ‘Make in India’ plant will cater to all processing needs, including storage, cleaning, processing, sterilisation, packing, quality testing, leading to an end-to-end custody of quality assurance

The world-class ‘Make in India’ plant will cater to all processing needs, including storage, cleaning, processing, sterilisation, packing, quality testing, leading to an end-to-end custody of quality assurance

The farmers would immensely benefit from the Global Spices Processing unit established by Indian multi-business conglomerate ITC Limited at Vankayalapadu in Palnadu district, observed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy while launching the ₹200 crore invested plant, on Friday.

Unveiling the plaque of the plant, the Chief Minister called it a wonderful moment and it would become the largest spices processing unit in Asia when its second phase is completed in the next 15 months.

The state-of-the-art mega facility will have processing lines for turmeric, chilli, and blended spices, with an annual capacity of 20,400 MT of spices. It will have the capability to produce over 15 organic spices and will boost ITC’s food exports globally. The target global markets are Europe, the U.S., Canada, Australia, China, among other countries.

The world-class ‘Make in India’ plant will cater to all processing needs, including storage, cleaning, processing, sterilisation, packing, quality testing, leading to an end-to-end custody of quality assurance. The unit will also anchor a sustainable spices value chain that will extend support to farmers through a robust crop development programme ensuring traceability.

More than 5,500 farmer families and over 2,200 livelihoods will be supported across the value chain. The facility will be powered by high-tech energy efficient equipment and will have rooftop solar panels to ensure clean energy consumption.

Reiterating that A.P. has been continuing first in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in the country for the last three years, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the commissioning of the spices processing unit in just 24 months reflects the commitment of the YSRCP Government for the industrial growth in the state. He assured Sanjeev Puri, Chairman, ITC that the Government is just a phone call away in swiftly attending to its problems.

The Chief Minister said that the Government wanted to establish food processing units in all 26 districts with an estimated cost of ₹3450 crores. The CM said foundation stones will be laid for the construction of 10 such units in the next two months with a cost of ₹1250 crore in the first phase. When all 26 units are completed, it would be a boon to the farming community besides providing employment to 33,000 persons.

Commenting on the launch of this facility, Sanjiv Puri said, “In line with our commitment to strengthen our footprint across the 3 sectors of the State’s economy- agriculture, manufacturing and services, we have invested in setting up a world-class export-oriented spices facility in Palnadu that will offer the finest quality of spices to the world conforming to global food safety export norms, whilst anchoring local agri-value chains. We are indeed delighted that the Unit will also be a flag-bearer of sustainability and inclusion owing to its 360-degree initiatives that will support enhanced farmer incomes, foster women empowerment, support large-scale livelihoods as well as promote extensive use of renewable energy. Aligned to the Chief Minister’s vision of achieving rapid socio-economic transformation, we have undertaken multi-dimensional initiatives in Andhra Pradesh including a partnership with the Department of Horticulture to transform the State into a global cluster for chill sourcing, besides expanding our footprint of manufacturing and hospitality assets as well as our large- scale social investment programmes”.