Andhra Pradesh CM Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy disburses crop loss compensation

GUNTUR:

16 November 2021 17:28 IST

He asserted that the welfare of the farmer is of importance to the welfare of the State, especially to the rural economy, as over 62% of the population in State are relying on agriculture sector.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday disbursed the compensation of ₹22 crore into the accounts of 34,586 farmers who suffered crop loss due to Gulab Cyclone in September this year.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the government has been providing compensation to farmers affected by natural disasters within the same season, where ₹1070 crore has been disbursed into accounts of 13.96 lakh farmers against the crop loss of 18 lakh acres. He asserted that the welfare of the farmer is of importance to the welfare of the State, especially to the rural economy, as over 62% of the population in State are relying on agriculture sector.

The Chief Minister said the government initiated this novel programme to stand by the farmers by paying compensation in the same season for the damaged crops, which is being done in a transparent way, after a thorough social audit. He said that in the last two and half years, ₹18,777 crore was credited under YSR Rythu Bharosa, ₹1,674 crore under Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu, ₹3788 crore was given through YSR Bima, under nine-hour free power supply ₹18,000 crore and ₹1,520 crore was spent towards power subsidy for aqua farmers.

Advertising

Advertising

He slammed the previous TDP government for keeping pending arrears of ₹960 crore towards paddy procurement, ₹9,000 crore for power bills, ₹384 crore for seed procurement and stated that YSRCP government had paid for all those arrears. He said that a natural disaster fund of ₹2,000 crore and a price stabilisation fund of ₹3,000 crore were set up to ensure that farmers do not get in to trouble and further initiated agricultural advisory committees at the RBK level, mandal level, district level and State-level to assist the farmer community.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Agriculture Minister Kursala Kannababu, Agri Mission vice-chairman M. V. S. Nagireddy, Government Advisor (Agriculture) Ambati Krishnareddy, Agriculture Special CS Poonam Malakondaiah, Revenue Principal Secretary V. Usharani, Agriculture Commissioner H. Arun Kumar and other officials were present.