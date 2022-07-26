Andhra Pradesh CM to visit flood-hit hamlets on July 27

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday (July 27) will visit Kannaigutta village in Velerupadu mandal, which was inundated in Godavari floods.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will interact with the villagers and the people’s representatives at 11.30 a.m. He will also speak to the flood victims at Narlavaram and Thirumalapuram.

He will go round a photo gallery on floods and enquire about the relief operations and supply of essential commodities in the flood-hit villages in the Agency area, the officials said.