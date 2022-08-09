Andhra Pradesh CM to visit Bapatla on August 11

Ministers Kottu Satyanarayana, M. Nagarjuna and Collector Vijaya Krishnan inspecting the arrangements at Bapatla Arts and Science College on Tuesday | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

August 09, 2022 18:52 IST

Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements being made for the visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy scheduled for August 11.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to release the ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ benefits at a meeting. A massive public meeting is also being organised at Bapatla College of Arts and Science, apart from an exhibition.

Reviewing the arrangements, Mr. Satyanarayana, who is also the in-charge Minister of Bapatla district, said that fool-proof arrangements were being made for the meeting, in which more than 25,000 people were expected to take part.

Minister for Social Welfare M. Nagarjuna, MLC Talasila Raghuram, Collector Vijaya Krishnan and Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal were present on the occasion.