Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM to visit Bapatla on August 11

Ministers Kottu Satyanarayana, M. Nagarjuna and Collector Vijaya Krishnan inspecting the arrangements at Bapatla Arts and Science College on Tuesday | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR
Staff Reporter BAPATLA August 09, 2022 18:52 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 18:52 IST

Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements being made for the visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy scheduled for August 11.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to release the ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ benefits at a meeting. A massive public meeting is also being organised at Bapatla College of Arts and Science, apart from an exhibition.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Reviewing the arrangements, Mr. Satyanarayana, who is also the in-charge Minister of Bapatla district, said that fool-proof arrangements were being made for the meeting, in which more than 25,000 people were expected to take part.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Minister for Social Welfare M. Nagarjuna, MLC Talasila Raghuram, Collector Vijaya Krishnan and Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
Read more...