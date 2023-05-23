Andhra Pradesh CM to release ₹703 crore to Jagananna Vidya Deevena beneficiaries on May 24

May 23, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will release ₹703 crore under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme to the mothers of 9.95 lakh students, in Kovvur of East Godavari district on May 24 (Wednesday). The amount, to be released for the January-March 2023 quarter, will be credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

The State government has paid ₹14,912.43 crore so far under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena schemes. It includes the arrears of ₹1,778 crore that was kept pending by the previous government since 2017.

With an aim of providing higher education to students from poor financial background, the government is reimbursing the total course fees on a quarterly basis. The benefits are being credited directly to the bank accounts of the mothers of students pursuing ITI, polytechnic, degree, engineering, medicine and other courses. There is no cap on the number of eligible children in a family under the scheme.

With the ‘Jagananna Vasathi Deevena’, the government is not only taking care of the educational expenses of students but also their boarding and lodging expenses. Financial assistance of ₹20,000 is being extended to the students pursuing degree, engineering and medicine programmes, while a polytechnic student is given ₹15,000 and an ITI student gets ₹10,000 in two instalments every year.

The government has appealed to the mothers to pay the college fee of their children within a week or 10 days after the amount is credited into their accounts. In case of failure, the next instalment of the fee reimbursement will be paid directly to the colleges concerned.

