Andhra Pradesh: CM to present silk vastram to Tirumala temple on September 27

Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to flag off a fleet of electric buses at Alipiri during the visit

Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy, Joint Collector D.K. Balaji, MCT Commissioner Anupama Anjali and SP P. Parameswara Reddy inspecting the arrangements at Thathayagunta Gangamma temple in Tirupati on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to flag off a fleet of electric buses at Alipiri during the visit

The district administration is making arrangements for the visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is scheduled to present silk vastram to the presiding deity during the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on September 27.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to land at Renigunta airport at 4.35 p.m. on Tuesday and offer prayers at Thathayagunta Gangamma temple. The goddess is believed to be the younger sister of Lord Venkateswara.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to flag off a fleet of electric buses at the Alipiri depot of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC). The buses will be plied on the Tirumala–Tirupati ghat road.

After reaching Tirumala by road, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will present ‘silk vastram’ on behalf of the State government to the presiding deity. He will also participate in the Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva procession.

Along with his entourage, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will offer prayers at the temple on Wednesday and inaugurate the Parakamani Complex building and Lakshmi VPR Rest House, before motoring down the hills to reach Renigunta airport, from where he will fly to Orvakal airport.

Tirupati Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy, accompanied by Joint Collector D.K. Balaji, MCT Commissioner Anupama Anjali and Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy, inspected the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit on Sunday.