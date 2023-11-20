Andhra Pradesh CM to lay foundation stone for Fish Landing Centre at Rayadaruvu on November 21

November 20, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for a Fish Landing Centre proposed at Rayadaruvu of Vakadu mandal in Tirupati district, on November 21 (Tuesday).

In an attempt to check migration and ensure better livelihood opportunities for fishermen belonging to the coastal areas, the State government has undertaken the construction of 10 fishing harbours and six fish landing centres of world-class standards in the State at a cost of ₹3,793 crore. The government is also taking measures to restore the shrunken sea mouth of the Pulicat Lake at a cost of ₹94.75 crore, said a release issue by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

The government would also release the fourth installment of the benefits for the fishermen who have lost their livelihood due to the pipeline works of the ONGC.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would deposit ₹161.86 crore as the fourth installment, with a click of a button at a programme at Mambattu village in Tada Mandal of Tirupati district. The benefits will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of 23,458 fishermen families of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema and Kakinada districts. Each family would get ₹11,500 per month, totalling ₹69,000 in six months.

YSR Matsyakara Bharosa

The State government is implementing YSR Matsyakara Bharosa as a part of which financial assistance of ₹10,000 per annum is given to eligible fishermen for the marine fishing ban period between April 15 and June 14. Assistance is also being extended to those engaged in fishing with mechanised boats and rafts. In addition to mechanised boats, the lean period relief is also being extended to the fishermen having traditional boats. The benefit is provided to 1,10,000 families. The government pays ₹110 crore per annum which is almost five times higher than that of the previous government.

The ex gratia for the families of fishermen who lose their lives during fishing has been enhanced from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh, the release said.