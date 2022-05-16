Andhra Pradesh CM to lay foundation for hybrid power project in Kurnool on May 17

Collector P. Koteswara Rao inspecting the project site of Pinnapuram hybrid power project at Gummitham Thanda in Kurnool district. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Project to generate 5,410 MW of hydro, solar and wind power per annum

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday will lay the foundation for the ₹15,000-crore hybrid Pinnapuram solar wind-pumped storage project being developed by the Greenko Group.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to reach the 5,140-MW project site at Gummitham Tanda near Brahmanapalli in Orvakal mandal at 11.35 a.m. and spend an hour there, said Collector P. Koteswara Rao.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed for the project between the Greenko and the Andhra Pradesh government in February 2018, after a pre-feasibility study. The detailed design and engineering contract for the pumped-storage component of the project was awarded in March, 2020.

The Pinnapuram Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Project (IRESP) plans utilisation of water from the Gorakallu reservoir (Narasimharaya Sagar). The upper and lower reservoirs for the Pinnapuram IRESP will be constructed.

Solar and wind power will be utilised to pump water from the lower reservoir to the upper reservoir during the day time, while water would be released back to lower reservoir to generate hydro power in the night, when other RE sources are not available.

Such facility to supply scheduled power on demand (SPOD) is first-of-its-kind project in the country and it is designed for both peak load and base load functioning. The hybrid power generation unit can supply up to 7 billion units of electricity a year.

The live storage of the lower and upper reservoir are likely to be 12.44 tmcft and 1 tmcft respectively. According to the Greenko’s fourth integrated report, it is aiming at achieving a ‘net zero’ by 2040, ten years ahead of the target.

The officials have made all arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit both at the thanda and the Orvakal airport, where he will land by a special flight from Gannavaram airport near Vijayawada, the Collector said.

Superintendent of Police Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy and the Collector inspected both the sites and ensured that all security arrangements were in place.