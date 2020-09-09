Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 'YSR Asara' scheme for SHGs

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch 'YSR Asara' scheme for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) on September 11. Under the scheme, outstanding loans of SHGs will be reimbursed. A sum of ₹6345.87 crore will be released to the benefit of 7,91,257 SHGs on that day.
According to an official statement, lakhs of women from poor families are forced to take loans at exorbitant rates of interest to meet their requirements and they were stuck in a vicious cycle of debts due to their inability to clear the debts.
It is further stated that women getting out of the debt trap would not have to take loans again. They can use this money given by the government for any purpose in future if they have repaid their loans already.
The CM had promised that the government would reimburse the outstanding loans of all SHGs in four installments. Consequentially, when the sum of the outstanding loans as on the cut off date was calculated, the result was over ₹25,383.49 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath