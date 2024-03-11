Andhra Pradesh CM to inaugurate Juvvaladinne fishing harbour on March 12

March 11, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Juvvaladinne fishing harbour in Bogole mandal of Nellore district in virtual mode from his camp office at Tadepalli on March 12 (Tuesday).

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will also distribute the fifth tranche of compensation to the fisherfolk families who lost their livelihoods due to the pipeline works of the ONGC. The compensation is being paid by the ONGC through the State government.

Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Seediri Appalaraju, in a release on March 11 (Monday), said that the fishing harbour was constructed at an estimated cost of ₹289 crore. The fishing harbour will benefit 25,000 fisherfolk families and provide a safe and secured harbour for 1,250 motorised and mechanised boats. The harbour will increase the annual marine fish production by 41,250 tonnes per annum (TPA).

To avoid distress migration and promote a better livelihood for fishermen living in coastal areas, the State government has undertaken the construction of 10 fishing harbours and six fish landing centres of world-class standards at a cost of ₹3,793 crore, he said.

The fifth instalment of the ONGC compensation amounting to ₹161.86 crore will be released with a click of a button from the CM’s camp office. It would benefit 23,458 fisherfolk families of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema and Kakinada districts, who lost their livelihood due to ONGC pipeline works. Each family will receive ₹11,500 per month for these six months, totalling ₹69,000, he said.

Mr. Appalraju said that the government has provided financial assistance of ₹4,913 crore to the fisheries sector through various schemes in the last 58 months. The State government has launched major initiatives to boost fisheries exports by constructing four ports at a cost of approximately ₹16,000 crore in the last 58 months. The construction work of these ports is progressing rapidly. The new ports will create large-scale employment and reduce transportation costs for exports, he added.