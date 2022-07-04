Andhra Pradesh: CM to distribute Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits in Adoni on July 5

1,000 police personnel deployed for bandobust

Kurnool SP Siddharth Kaushal inspecting the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit, at Adoni on Monday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to students at Adoni Municipal High School on Tuesday (July 5), marking the launch of the programme in the State. He will also address a public meeting at Nehru Memorial Municipal High School ground.

The Chief Minister is scheduled land at Orvakal airport at 9.50 a.m. and take a helicopter to reach Adoni at 10.20 a.m., Kurnool Collector P. Koteswara Rao said, after reviewing the arrangements for the programmes on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal reviewed the security at Nehru Memorial Municipal High School ground.

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate some classrooms constructed as part of the Nadu-Nedu programme. Around 1,000 police personnel have been deployed for the bandobust.

Meanwhile, teachers in the district went to their respective schools and checked if everything was in the palace for the students as classes would be resumed on Tuesday after the summer vacation.