Andhra Pradesh CM tells officials to unearth irregularities in mining of sand, other minerals

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday instructed the officials of the Department of Mines (DoM) to unearth the massive irregularities that took place during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime, especially in sand mining.

Officials told the Chief Minister that the mining revenue which was 24% in 2014-19 plummeted to a paltry 7% in 2019-24 due to alleged corruption and inefficiencies. As a consequence, the public exchequer had, during those years (2019 -24) lost ₹9,750 crore, they reportedly said.

The officials also told the Chief Minister that the private sand mining agencies avoided paying ₹1,025 crore that was due to the government. Cases were registered against them.

Taking note of it, Mr. Naidu ordered that details of the irregularities be dug out with due focus on plundering of silica and quartz.

Addressing a review meeting on the activities of the Department of Mines, Mr. Naidu said the government was committed to implementing the promised free sand policy. He suggested to the officials to work out a mechanism where the cost of excavation and transportation and seigniorage charges were minimal while the sand itself would be free of cost. Besides, he wanted the staff of Village Secretariats and Gram Panchayats to be involved in implementing the policy.

The Chief Minister said the common people getting houses constructed should not face any problem in procuring sand, and called for a plan wherein sand could be directly transported from the reaches to places needed by the people. The officials told Mr. Naidu that the current daily supply of sand was about 45,000 metric tonnes.

Further, Mr. Naidu stressed the need for value addition to various minerals available in the State so that the revenue thereof could be maximised.

