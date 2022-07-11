Andhra Pradesh: CM tells officials to expedite construction work in Jagananna Colonies

‘Draw alternative plans for sites mired in litigation by August first week’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to expedite the construction of the Option-3 houses (houses being built by the government) in the Jagananna Colonies, in strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Chairing a review meeting on the construction of houses in the Jagananna Colonies on Monday, the Chief Minister suggested that brick kilns and material storage facilities should be set up close to the project sites.

“The officials should obtain clarity on house sites which are mired in litigation by the month-end and come up with alternative plans by August first week,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said importance must be given to drains and other basic amenities in the colonies and insisted that fixtures like tubelights, electric bulbs, fans and etc. should be of high quality.

Referring to the government’s target of handing over title deeds for house sites to the beneficiaries in 90 days, the Chief Minister said that relevant documents must be given to the beneficiaries in the stipulated timeframe, apart from showing them the sites sanctioned.

The officials informed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that as per his previous instructions, works pertaining to land leveling and filling, laying of internal roads, construction of godowns were going on at a brisk pace in the colonies.

Ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao, A. Suresh and Jogi Ramesh, Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL) Chairman Dora Babu, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Special Chief Secretaries Y. Srilakshmi and Ajay Jain, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration G. Sai Prasad, SHCL Managing Director Narayan Bharat Gupta and other officials were present in the meeting.