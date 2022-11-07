Andhra Pradesh: CM tells officials to ensure that farmers realise MSP for their crops

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials of the Marketing Department to ensure that the prices realised by farmers were not less than the Minimum Support Price (MSP). In fact, it should be taken as a challenge as farmers pinned their hopes on the government to fetch remunerative prices and they could not be let down.

Addressing a review meeting on the activities of the Agriculture and Marketing Departments at his camp office near here on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said there should be no role for millers in paddy procurement and it should be done in strict compliance with the guidelines on the basis of e-cropping data.

The Chief Minister told the officials to gear up for the rabi season during which sowing was expected to be done in about 23 lakh hectares.

He wanted focus to be laid on the supply of quality inputs to farmers through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).

He ordered that crop loans under the Pavala Vaddi scheme and input subsidies should be credited to farmers’ bank accounts on November 29, and suggested that the services of agriculture experts and students could be availed in spreading awareness on the best farming practices.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government was keen on rolling out the ‘plant doctor’ concept in March 2023 and asserted that it would be helpful in improving the crop and also soil health.

He wanted due priority to be given to periodic testing of soil types and their conditions, basing on which farmers could take up suitable measures to achieve the desired yields. The knowledge of soil condition would help farmers to go for suitable fertilizers in a judicious manner.

He congratulated AP State Seeds Development Corporation on winning the agri-business award in the seeds category from the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture.