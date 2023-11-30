ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh CM takes part in ‘Urs Mahotsavams’ at Pedda Dargah in Kadapa

November 30, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KADAPA

K Umashanker
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offering prayers at the Ameen Peer Pedda Dargah in Kadapa on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the Ameen Peer Pedda Dargah in Kadapa will stand as the “sentinel of communal peace and religious harmony” forever.

The Chief Minister offered special prayers and offered a ‘chaddar’ at the dargah, a major Sufi pilgrimage centre in Andhra Pradesh, on the occasion of the ‘Urs Mahotsavams’ here on November 30 (Thursday).

“I am blessed to take part in the Urs Mahotsavams here,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said after offering prayers at the dargah. The State government was committed to the welfare of the minorities, he added.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was accorded a grand welcome by the dargah management.

On the fourth day of the festival on November 30 (Thursday), dargah chief pontiff Hazarath Sayyed Arifulla Hussain Saheb initiated the special prayer in which hundreds of devotees participated.

The dargah was tastefully decorated for the festival. Thousands of devotees from across India and the Gulf countries thronged Kadapa.

Minister Adimulapau Suresh, Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, government officials and YSRCP leaders were present.

