Andhra Pradesh: CM stresses need to prioritise, expedite development works sought by people

A total of 15,004 village and ward secretariats are covered under the programme, and the works are being monitored by the CMO and the MLA concerned, says Jagan

A total of 15,004 village and ward secretariats are covered under the programme, and the works are being monitored by the CMO and the MLA concerned, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that ₹20 lakh has been allocated to each village and ward secretariat for carrying out the development works sought by the people, and they have to be expedited.

A total of 15,004 village and ward secretariats are covered under the programme, and the works are being personally monitored by the CMO and the MLA concerned, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said while addressing the district Collectors and Superintendents of Police through a video-conference as part of the Spandana programme on Thursday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the works should be prioritised on the basis of the people’s representations, and they should begin in not more than a month.

E-cropping

On the agriculture front, the Chief Minister insisted that e-cropping be done cent percent under the supervision of the Collectors.

The officials said that 96% of 107.62 lakh acres was covered in the first phase and the remaining 4% would be completed by September 30.

The Chief Minister ordered that the e-cropping exercise be put in public domain in the form of photographs taken on the fields with the farmers.

In the second phase, i.e. by October 3, the village agriculture assistants and the VROs should authorise the data through a biometric system and complete the farmers’ KYC process by October 10, he said.

From the same date, the farmers should be given digital and physical receipts, which should be over by October 15.

The Chief Minister said that 17.05 crore workdays had been created under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MG-NREGS), and the wages ranged from ₹210.02 to ₹240. The Centre owed ₹1,400 crore towards the NREGA works, he said.

Further, he asked the officials to expedite the construction of the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and YSR Health Clinics, and provide Internet services in 4,500 village secretariats by December.

Housing

The implementation of the housing scheme was going on well in Nellore, West Godavari, Bapatla, Eluru and Kurnool districts, and focus needed to be laid on Sri Sathya Sai, Prakasam, Anakapalli, Krishna and Anantapur districts, the Chief Minister said.

The land resurvey under the Jagananna Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha programme should be done as per the standard operating procedures, he said, adding that Spandana should be organised at the village and ward secretariats from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily and the Collectors should monitor the efforts made to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Chief Minister’s principal adviser Ajeya Kallam and Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma were among other senior officials present.