Andhra Pradesh CM sounds high alert on heavy rains 

Published - October 14, 2024 01:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has sounded high alert about the heavy rains lashing the State under the influence of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, during a tele -conference with the district Collectors and other officials concerned on Monday (October 14, 2024).

He said 18 districts have received more than the average rainfall and cautioned the officials against being complacent in dealing with the emerging situation. 

In view of the heavy rain forecast, he told the officials to keep a watch along the river banks and other water bodies due to the likelihood of floods and to set up control rooms.

Mr. Naidu wanted advanced warnings to be issued to the people through messages to their mobile phones, so that they would stay safe, while the government takes necessary steps to mitigate the impact of the rains. 

He instructed the AP State Disaster Management Authority to have real - time information on the rainfall for the sake of preparedness. 

Further, the Chief Minister told the officials of Water Resources Department to manage the reservoirs carefully. 

The officials said widespread rain was expected in Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kurnool, Anantapur,  Kadapa and Tirupati districts. Teams of the National and State Disaster Response Forces were kept on stand - by to meet any contingency, they added. 

