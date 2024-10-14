GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh CM sounds high alert on heavy rains 

Published - October 14, 2024 01:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. File photo

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has sounded high alert about the heavy rains lashing the State under the influence of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, during a tele -conference with the district Collectors and other officials concerned on Monday (October 14, 2024).

He said 18 districts have received more than the average rainfall and cautioned the officials against being complacent in dealing with the emerging situation. 

In view of the heavy rain forecast, he told the officials to keep a watch along the river banks and other water bodies due to the likelihood of floods and to set up control rooms.

Mr. Naidu wanted advanced warnings to be issued to the people through messages to their mobile phones, so that they would stay safe, while the government takes necessary steps to mitigate the impact of the rains. 

He instructed the AP State Disaster Management Authority to have real - time information on the rainfall for the sake of preparedness. 

Further, the Chief Minister told the officials of Water Resources Department to manage the reservoirs carefully. 

The officials said widespread rain was expected in Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kurnool, Anantapur,  Kadapa and Tirupati districts. Teams of the National and State Disaster Response Forces were kept on stand - by to meet any contingency, they added. 

Published - October 14, 2024 01:05 pm IST

Related Topics

rains / emergency planning / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.