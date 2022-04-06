Andhra Pradesh CM seeks Gadkari’s support for development of Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram beach corridor

AP Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

April 06, 2022

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy solicits Nitin Gadkari’s support for the development of Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram beach corridor and other projects which will encourage tourism.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy sought Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari’s support for expeditious development of Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram beach corridor which helps in fast commuting between the port city and Bhogapuram, where an international airport is coming up, apart from giving a fillip to tourism in the north coastal belt.

In a meeting with Mr. Gadkari in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the construction of western bypass road in Vijayawada was going on at a brisk pace, and urged Mr. Gadkari to take steps for linking it to the CRDA grid road.

He further said the State government was ready to give land for the proposed multi modal logistics park in Vijayawada, and requested the Union Minister to help in preparing DPR for Vijayawada eastern bypass.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Union Ministry of Road Transport sanctioned 20 Road - over - Bridges (RoBs) for the State and urged the Union Minister to sanction another 17.

He also wanted focus to be laid on the construction of 1,723 km of national highways and connecting them to various tourist destinations, industrial nodes, Special Economic Zones, and the headquarters of newly - formed districts. Lastly, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy requested Mr. Gadkari to give clearance for 14 ropeway projects.