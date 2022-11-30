Andhra Pradesh CM sanctions ₹1 lakh aid, monthly pension to mother of ailing child

November 30, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The health officials have been instructed to ensure free treatment to the six-year-old boy at SVIMS, Tirupati

K. Umashanker

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy holding 6-year-old Mohammad Ali who is suffering from a cerebral ailment, at a public meeting at Madanapalle in Annamayya district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on November 30 (Wednesday) instructed the Annamayya district administration to sanction a woman, whose son is suffering from a cerebral ailment, an immediate financial assistance of ₹1 lakh, a monthly pension of ₹3,000 and free medical treatment for the boy at SVIMS Hospital in Tirupati.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting after releasing the benefits of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme at Tippu Sultan Grounds, when Hamida, hailing from Madanapalle town, along with her son Mohammad Ali (6), tried to proceed towards stage. The officials on duty brought the plight of the woman to the notice of District Collector P.S. Girisha.

After the public meeting, the woman poured out her woes before the Chief Minister, saying that her family was not in a condition to afford the treatment of her son.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Moved by her plight, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the Collector to immediately extend a financial assistance of ₹1 lakh, apart from sanctioning the monthly pension. The medical and health officials were instructed to ensure free treatment for the boy at the SVIMS, Tirupati.

The Collector handed over a cheque for ₹1 lakh to Ms. Hamida at the sub-collector’s office at Madanapalle.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US