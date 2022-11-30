  1. EPaper
Andhra Pradesh CM sanctions ₹1 lakh aid, monthly pension to mother of ailing child

The health officials have been instructed to ensure free treatment to the six-year-old boy at SVIMS, Tirupati

November 30, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

K. Umashanker
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy holding 6-year-old Mohammad Ali who is suffering from a cerebral ailment, at a public meeting at Madanapalle in Annamayya district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy holding 6-year-old Mohammad Ali who is suffering from a cerebral ailment, at a public meeting at Madanapalle in Annamayya district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on November 30 (Wednesday) instructed the Annamayya district administration to sanction a woman, whose son is suffering from a cerebral ailment, an immediate financial assistance of ₹1 lakh, a monthly pension of ₹3,000 and free medical treatment for the boy at SVIMS Hospital in Tirupati.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting after releasing the benefits of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme at Tippu Sultan Grounds, when Hamida, hailing from Madanapalle town, along with her son Mohammad Ali (6), tried to proceed towards stage. The officials on duty brought the plight of the woman to the notice of District Collector P.S. Girisha.

After the public meeting, the woman poured out her woes before the Chief Minister, saying that her family was not in a condition to afford the treatment of her son.

Moved by her plight, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the Collector to immediately extend a financial assistance of ₹1 lakh, apart from sanctioning the monthly pension. The medical and health officials were instructed to ensure free treatment for the boy at the SVIMS, Tirupati.

The Collector handed over a cheque for ₹1 lakh to Ms. Hamida at the sub-collector’s office at Madanapalle.

