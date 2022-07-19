Andhra Pradesh CM releases ₹137 crore for left-out beneficiaries of welfare schemes

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy releasing a cheque for direct benefit transfer of funds to beneficiaries of welfare schemes, at Tadepalli on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 19, 2022 19:32 IST

3.10 lakh families to get pension, Aarogyasri and ration cards

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday credited ₹137 crore into the bank accounts of 3,39,096 beneficiaries of various welfare schemes who were left out earlier. He also released pension, Aarogyasri, and ration cards to 3.10 lakh families.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that 2,99,085 beneficiaries had been added to the YSR Pension Kanuka scheme, while 7,051 would getting ration cards and 3,035 would be provided with with Aarogyasri cards.

The issuing of new cards would entail an additional expenditure of ₹935 crore, said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, adding that the government was implementing every welfare scheme in transparent matter without any discrimination.

“The YSRCP government has launched the initiative of extending the benefits of welfare schemes to those who are eligible but have not been covered yet. The beneficiaries will be identified twice every year to ensure that no eligible people are left out. The benefits of welfare schemes are being delivered at the doorstep of the beneficiaries,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Terming his government as the ‘people’s government’, he said that the welfare schemes were being implemented in a transparent manner without any bias for caste, religion, or political affiliation, adding that the welfare calendar was being duly followed.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the previous government had ‘tried to minimise the number of beneficiaries by providing welfare schemes only to a select few through Janmabhoomi Committees’

On the contrary, the YSRCP government was committed to welfare of the poor unlike during the TDP‘s tenure when people used to ‘run from pillar to post to avail of the benefits of welfare schemes’, he said.

“The YSRCP leaders can confidently visit the houses of beneficiaries during the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme as the government has ensured good governance,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Ministers B. Mutyala Naidu, A. Suresh, K. Venkata Nageswara Rao, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Municipal and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Y. Srilakshmi, Housing Special Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, BC Welfare Principal Secretary G. Jayalakshmi, Handlooms and Textiles Principal Secretary K. Sunita, Higher Education Principal Secretary J. Syamalarao and other officials were present on the occasion.