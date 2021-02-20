Andhra Pradesh CM reiterates demand for ‘Special Category Status’ in NITI Aayog governing council meeting

VIJAYAWADA:

20 February 2021 16:34 IST

He also sought quick approval of revised estimates of Polavaram project.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that the Central government was obliged to grant Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) as per the commitment given in Parliament as a precondition to bifurcation.

“Rapid industrialisation of the State is possible only if SCS is accorded”, he asserted in his speech during the virtual meeting of the governing council of NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said in spite of his government’s commitment to providing a business-friendly environment, industrialisation in the State has not gained the required growth momentum due to several constraints which resulted from the unjust and inequitable bifurcation of the unified State of A.P.

Advertising

Advertising

He pointed out that bifurcation deprived the State of Tier-I cities, infrastructure, employment opportunities and financial resources. The SCS and certain other support measures would help the State in overcoming the crisis to a large extent, he observed.

The CM expressed his resolve to making manufacturers in the State globally competitive by giving performance-linked incentives to new industries and said A.P. has complied with the 229 reforms under District Business Reform Action Plan of the Government of India.

Polavaram project

Jagan Mohan Reddy sought quick approval of the revised cost estimates of Polavaram project and support for its timely completion to facilitate sustainable irrigation. He said the project was declared as a national project and is regarded as the State’s lifeline.

The CM further urged the Central government to come up with a national policy to encourage the use of reverse pumping technology given the increase in the share of renewable energy in total energy generation, and to permit the States’ power utilities to swap high-cost debt with low-cost long-term debt to ensure survival of the sector.

He stated that the A.P. government has recently floated a tender for a 10,000MW solar power project at ₹2.48 per unit tariff for a 30 year period.