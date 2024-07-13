Andhra Pradesh CM performs Ananta Sesha Sthapana at ISKCON’s Hare Krishna Gokula Kshetram in Guntur district

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu performed Ananta Sesha Sthapana for the construction of the grand Hare Krishna Gokula Kshetram, which will have Sri Venkateswara and Radha-Krishna temples and other facilities at Kolanukonda in Guntur district on July 13 (Saturday).

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is constructing the temple complex, with a 216-foot-tall Gopuram, on 6.50 acres of land at a cost of ₹150 crore.

The ISKCON and Hare Krishna Movement have been playing a stellar role in protecting and propagating Indian culture for a long time. They have 20 projects in India and five abroad, said Mr. Naidu after performing the rituals.

The ISKCON and the Hare Krishna Movement are a blend of spiritualism. They have the best brains around in the sense that more than 100 IIT graduates are rendering selfless services, he noted.

Mr. Naidu observed that the country would plunge into anarchy and lawlessness if there were no places of worship irrespective of religions. It was because organisations such as ISKCON were spreading spirituality that Dharma prevailed in this ancient land.

This strong belief system has made India a unique place in the world, where even the luminaries in various fields would begin their tasks only after praying to the Almighty. The ISRO scientists launch space vehicles after invoking the blessings of that all-pervasive force.

Mr. Naidu also praised the Akshaya Patra Foundation (APF) for satisfying the hunger of millions of people and contributing to the State government’s mid-day meal scheme.

Besides, the APF was providing meals to the needy through Anna Canteens, the inspiration for which was drawn from the Annadanam launched by N.T. Rama Rao at Tirumala, he said.

The government would extend unconditional support to all the good works being done by organisations such as ISKCON, Mr. Naidu said and exhorted the people to do their bit for humanity.

Supreme Court former Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, Ministers P. Narayana and S. Savitha, MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, ISKCON-Bengaluru president and APF chairman Madhu Pandit Dasa, Hare Krishna Movement India president Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa and Andhra Pradesh president Vamsidhara Dasa were among those present.