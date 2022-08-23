Andhra Pradesh: CM pays tributes to Prakasam Pantulu 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paying tributes to a portrait of Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to freedom fighter and first Chief Minister of Andhra State, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, marking the latter’s birth anniversary on Tuesday.

MLC Talasila Raghuram and Lella Appireddi were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister tweeted that Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu had displayed the quintessential Telugu boldness during the freedom struggle. As the first Chief Minister of Andhra State, the foundations laid by him for all-round development of the state were remarkable.