Andhra Pradesh: CM pays tributes to Prakasam Pantulu
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to freedom fighter and first Chief Minister of Andhra State, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, marking the latter’s birth anniversary on Tuesday.
MLC Talasila Raghuram and Lella Appireddi were also present on the occasion.
The Chief Minister tweeted that Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu had displayed the quintessential Telugu boldness during the freedom struggle. As the first Chief Minister of Andhra State, the foundations laid by him for all-round development of the state were remarkable.
