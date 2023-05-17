ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh CM participates in ‘Poornahuti’ of Mahalakshmi Yagnam 

May 17, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The five-day Ashtottara Kundatmaka Chandi Rudra Rajasyamala Sudarsana Sahitha Sri Mahalakshmi Yagnam, performed for the prosperity of the State and the people, concluded at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The five-day Ashtottara Kundatmaka Chandi Rudra Rajasyamala Sudarsana Sahitha Sri Mahalakshmi Yagnam, performed for the prosperity of Andhra Pradesh and the people’s well-being, concluded at IGMC stadium here on May 17 (Wednesday). 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, participated in the ‘Poornahuti’. 

Vedic pandits accorded the Chief Minister a traditional welcome. He offered the Goddess a silk saree and took part in Poornahuti, which was attended by Avadhoota Datta Peetham chief Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamy, Sri Subudhendra Teertha of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt (Mantralayam) and Sri Swaroopanandendra Swamy of Sarada Peetham (Visakhapatnam) among other pontiffs. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ministers T. Vanitha (home), Botsa Satyanarayana (education) and Jogi Ramesh (housing) and Endowments Commissioner S. Satyanarayana were also present. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US