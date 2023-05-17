Andhra Pradesh CM participates in ‘Poornahuti’ of Mahalakshmi Yagnam 

May 17, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The five-day Ashtottara Kundatmaka Chandi Rudra Rajasyamala Sudarsana Sahitha Sri Mahalakshmi Yagnam, performed for the prosperity of Andhra Pradesh and the people’s well-being, concluded at IGMC stadium here on May 17 (Wednesday).

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, participated in the ‘Poornahuti’.

Vedic pandits accorded the Chief Minister a traditional welcome. He offered the Goddess a silk saree and took part in Poornahuti, which was attended by Avadhoota Datta Peetham chief Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamy, Sri Subudhendra Teertha of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt (Mantralayam) and Sri Swaroopanandendra Swamy of Sarada Peetham (Visakhapatnam) among other pontiffs.

Ministers T. Vanitha (home), Botsa Satyanarayana (education) and Jogi Ramesh (housing) and Endowments Commissioner S. Satyanarayana were also present.