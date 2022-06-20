CM Jagan owes explanation on demolition drive at Ayyanna’s house: Naidu

The demolition drive is a part of political vendetta, says N. Chandrababu Naidu.

June 20, 2022 19:13 IST

N. Chandrababu Naidu asserted that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy should reply to the question asked by the court about the need for carrying out the ‘midnight demolition’ at the house of Ayyanna Patrudu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy must tender an explanation on the issues pertaining to the demolition of compound wall of house of Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu.

In a statement on Monday, Mr. Naidu asserted that the Chief Minister should reply to the question asked by the court about the need for carrying out the ‘midnight demolition’ at the house of a leader of an opposition party.

“The recurrent house arrests of TDP leaders have exposed the cowardice of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The High Court comments have proved that the demolition at the house of Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu was a part of political vendetta,” said Mr. Naidu.

‘Heavy penalty’

The TDP president warned that the erring officials would have to ‘pay a heavy penalty’ for the demolition that was carried out illegally. “The YS family has grabbed over 600 acres belonging to Dalits in Idupulapaya. Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu had not resorted to such unlawful encroachment of government land,” asserted Mr. Naidu.

He also condemned the arrests of the TDP leaders who were on their way to take part in the ‘Chalo Narsipatnam’ programme. “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is harassing the BC leaders of the TDP by making false arrests. Fabricated cases and attacks on houses have became the order of the day in the YSRCP tenure to suppress the voices of the weaker sections,” he alleged.

Mr. Naidu asserted that the TDP cadres would not be afraid of these attacks.