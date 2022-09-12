Andhra Pradesh: CM orders monthly audit of schools refurbished under Nadu-Nedu

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asks the officials to complete the first phase works pertaining to digitisation of classrooms by March next year. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered that monthly audits should be carried out at the schools revamped under the Nadu-Nedu programme to take stock of the facilities and their upkeep.

Chairing a review meeting on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the audit should also cover the utilisation of the maintenance fund.

He suggested that phone numbers should be set up to facilitate lodging of complaints in this regard. The officials informed him that the aggrieved can do so by dialling the toll- free number 14417.

“The parents’ committees should be involved in every aspect of school development, for which meetings should to be held at regular intervals,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that an action plan was ready for distribution of kits under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme as per schedule.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that sanitation and quality of drinking water should be brought under the purview of the village clinics, which should submit action-taken reports periodically. This would reduce various ailments to a large extent, he said.

The officials said that as per the Chief Minister’s instructions, village and ward secretariats should be part of the maintenance of schools. Welfare and education assistants, Mahila Police and ANMs must visit schools at least once in a week, he suggested.

Referring to digitisation of classrooms, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the first phase of works must be completed by March next year. In addition to schools, all village secretariats, RBKs and Village Clinics should have Internet facilities.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that steps had been taken to purchase 5,18,740 tabs with pre-loaded Byju’s content and smart TVs.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Special Chief Secretary (school education) B. Rajasekhar, Commissioner of School Education S. Suresh Kumar and others were present in the meeting.