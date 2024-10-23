Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu sets deadline for land acquisition for railway projects

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has decided to form a task force comprising Railway, Revenue, and Roads and Buildings (R&B) officials to expedite project completion and resolve land acquisition issues relating to the railway projects in the State.

At a review meeting on Tuesday (October 22, 2024), Mr. Naidu stressed the need for completion of all projects as per the timeline. “All projects where the tendering process was completed should be finished within three years. All the doubling and other projects should be completed in four years. The development of 72 railway stations should be completed within two years and development works worth ₹3,170 crore should be completed within two and a half years,” he said.

The Chief Minister told the officials to adhere to specified timelines for each project to ensure timely completion. “The Union Government was ready to undertake projects worth ₹72,000 crore. Expedite these projects and ensure timely completion,” he said.

Mr. Naidu said that delays in past railway projects were due to the previous government’s policies, but expressed the determination to complete all ongoing projects quickly. “The State Government would take the necessary steps to resolve land acquisition problems. For the Kotipalli-Narsapur railway line, land acquisition should be completed within four months. Land acquisition for the Sattupalli-Kovvur line should be completed soon, and work on the project should commence,” he said.

Mr. Naidu said that land acquisition for the 83-km Renigunta-Gudur third line project, costing ₹884 crore, should be completed within four months, and the project should be completed within three years. “Changes in alignment for the Kadapa-Bengaluru line were discussed, and further deliberation would be held before making a final decision,” he said, adding that the State Government approved ₹20 crore for acquiring 11 acres of land for the Nadikudi-Srikalahasti route.

Stressing on the importance of completing the 401-km Guntur-Guntakal doubling line within 12 months, Mr. Naidu set a three-year target for all ongoing railway projects and a four-year target for doubling works. Under the AMRUT scheme, the Kuppam railway station was being developed at a cost of ₹6.98 crore. The Visakhapatnam station was undergoing development with an investment of ₹433 crore, while the Gunadala station in Vijayawada is being developed with ₹24 crore. He asked officials to complete the development works at Guntur and Kurnool stations, currently valued at ₹40 crore each.

