Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu promises all-round development in villages

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has promised all-round development of villages in the next five years.

“The government will provide three cents of land in villages and two cents in urban areas and construct houses for the needy. Providing power, drinking water, LPG connection, and toilets to every household is a priority for the government. The government will also provide three LPG cylinders to each household. Constructing schools, CC roads, streetlights and hospitals in villages are some of the developmental plans,” the Chief Minister said while participating in a grama sabha at Vanapalli village in Konaseema district on August 23 (Friday).

Mr. Naidu accused the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government of ‘utterly neglecting the villages’.

“Sarpanches were reduced to mere processional deities during the YSRCP’s tenure. Sarpanches are equally important as MLAs as their role is pivotal in the development of villages. The YSRCP government made a mockery of panchayat elections as rowdysim ruled the roost,” alleged Mr. Naidu.

Claiming that the villages witnessed development as never before during the TDP’s tenure between 2014 and 2019, Mr. Naidu described it as a ‘golden period’.

“However, no work was undertaken during the YSRCP’s tenure. The MGNREGS bills were looted by the YSRCP government. The State government was releasing ₹4,500 crore under MGNREGS to provide employment to 54 lakh families,” he said.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to creating infrastructure in each village, Mr. Naidu said, “The government has released ₹998 crore to panchayats. Another ₹1,100 crore will be released shortly. The number of job guarantee days under MGNREGS have been increased from 15 crore to 21.50 crore days.”

Referring to former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s demand to accord the Opposition party status to the YSRCP in the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Naidu said, “The status cannot be accorded if threatened. In fact, it is the people who decides.”

‘13,326 grama sabhas in a day’

Mr. Naidu said conducting 13,326 grama sabhas in a single day was ‘historic’, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan should be commended for the feat.

The TDP government laid 27,444 km CC roads between 2014 and 2019. The YSRCP government, however, laid 6643 km road in five years. “Except for painting YSRCP’s colours, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had hardly done anything for the development of villages,” he added.