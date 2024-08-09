ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu condoles death of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Published - August 09, 2024 02:59 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Former Weat Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his condolences over the demise of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

In a post on ‘X’ on Thursday, Mr. Naidu said, “Saddened to learn about the passing of veteran CPIM leader and former West Bengal Chief Minister, Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. Admired for his simplicity and devotion to public service, which spanned over five decades, he played a pivotal role in shaping his State’s modern history. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and supporters. I pray that his soul attains eternal peace.”

