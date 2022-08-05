Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM moved by woman’s plight, orders pension

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
The Hindu Bureau GUNTUR August 05, 2022 05:30 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 01:57 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Payakaraopeta for a wedding on Thursday was marked by a poignant moment.

While he was getting on to a bus, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy noticed a woman and her son among the large crowd calling out to him pleading for help. Mr. Jagan gestured for the woman to come near the bus. The woman, Nakka Tanuja, then informed him that her son, 10 years old, was physically challenged and said she was in dire need of financial aid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Moved by her plight, Mr. Jagan asked Collector Krithika Shukla to provide immediate financial aid of ₹10,000 and ensure a monthly pension for the woman.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After the Chief Minister left, the Collector arranged for a special vehicle to drop Tanuja and her son at her office. She gave the woman a cheque of ₹10,000 and also arranged for a monthly pension to be disbursed to her.

Ms. Tanuja expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister for the prompt action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...