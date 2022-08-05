Andhra Pradesh CM moved by woman’s plight, orders pension

The Hindu Bureau August 05, 2022 05:30 IST

CM Jagan asked Collector Krithika Shukla to provide immediate financial aid of ₹10,000 and ensure a monthly pension for the woman

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Payakaraopeta for a wedding on Thursday was marked by a poignant moment. While he was getting on to a bus, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy noticed a woman and her son among the large crowd calling out to him pleading for help. Mr. Jagan gestured for the woman to come near the bus. The woman, Nakka Tanuja, then informed him that her son, 10 years old, was physically challenged and said she was in dire need of financial aid. Moved by her plight, Mr. Jagan asked Collector Krithika Shukla to provide immediate financial aid of ₹10,000 and ensure a monthly pension for the woman. After the Chief Minister left, the Collector arranged for a special vehicle to drop Tanuja and her son at her office. She gave the woman a cheque of ₹10,000 and also arranged for a monthly pension to be disbursed to her. Ms. Tanuja expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister for the prompt action.



