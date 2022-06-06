Andhra Pradesh: CM meets Governor
They discuss latest developments in State
VIJAYAWADA
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.
They reportedly discussed the latest developments in the State, including the political situation, and the manner in which the welfare schemes are being implemented.
Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy informed the Governor about the upcoming monsoon session of the Legislature and some key Bills proposed to be introduced.
The Chief Minister was accompanied by his wife Bharati. The couple were welcomed by Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia.
