Andhra Pradesh CM lays foundation stone for National Law University in Kurnool

March 14, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KURNOOL

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on March 14 (Thursday) laid the foundation stone for the National Law University at Jagannathagattu near Lakshmipuram in Kallur mandal of Kurnool district.

Proposed to be constructed in 150 acres at an estimated cost of ₹1,011 crore, the university is intended to become a centre of excellence for legal education in the region.

The stone-laying ceremony was graced by several dignitaries including High Court judges, advocates, and Law Department staff. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy performed the bhoomi puja.

Sribagh Agreement

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed gratitude and highlighted the historical significance of this initiative. He emphasised how the law university could fulfil the promises made to the people of Rayalaseema, echoing the principles of fair justice outlined in the Sribagh Agreement of 1937. This agreement pledged to establish a High Court in Kurnool.

The Chief Minister emphasised the fulfilment of this promise through the establishment of the National Law University, saying that the institute will not only serve as an academic institution but also lay the groundwork for a robust legal ecosystem in the region.

He also unveiled plans for the development of Kurnool as a legal hub. He announced the establishment of various legal departments and commissions in the region including the State Consumers’ Dispute and Redressal Commission, A.P. Legal Metrology Commission, A.P. Labor Commission, A.P. VAT Appellate Tribunal, A.P. Waqf Board and the offices of the Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

“These initiatives will signify a holistic approach towards strengthening the legal framework and ensuring justice for all,” said the Chief Minister.