Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy to kick-start phase-II Naadu-Nedu in Konaseema on August 16

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy. File   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy will kick-start the second phase Naadu-Nedu programme at Zilla Parishad High School at P.Gannavaram in Konaseema region in East Godavari district on August 16.

In the second phase, 16,000 government schools would be renovated with ₹4,446 crore, according to Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.

In the first phase, the State government had spent ₹3,600 crore to renovate 15,715 schools.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister would also begin distribution of the education kits to the students on August 16.

On August 12, Education Minister Mr. Suresh has claimed that the Telangana State was seeking support from the State government to replicate the Naadu-Nedu model in their State.

East Godavari Collector Ch. Hari Kiran and other officials prepared the ground for the Chief Minister visit.


