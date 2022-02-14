Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan to release ₹542.06 cr. as input subsidy today

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit ₹542.06 crore as an input subsidy into the accounts of 5.97 lakh farmers who have borne the losses due to crop damage to natural calamities, on Tuesday.

Further, Mr. Jagan will also credit ₹29.51 crore to 1,220 Farmers groups as part of YSR Yantra Seva scheme part of farm mechanisation drive.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister would credit Rs.571.57 Crore into the accounts of farmers.

The State government has so far disbursed ₹1,612.62 crore into accounts of 19.93 lakh farmers as part of input subsidy so far.