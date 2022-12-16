Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan says 2024 will see a war between classes, not castes

December 16, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - GUNTUR

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, for the first time, compared the general elections with a war between classes in the State, during a review meeting on the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam (GGPM) programme held at his camp office at Tadepalli on Friday, which was attended by all the Ministers, MLAs, regional coordinators, districts presidents and others.

Mr. Jagan said: “Today, the war is not between castes, but between classes, between the poor and the rich, between poverty and wealth. We are the representatives of the poor. If we lose the elections, it is the loss to the poor. If we don’t come again into power, then no justice will be done the poor. The present day politiics is filled with backstabbers, use-and-throw tactics, cheating the poor and telling lies. To change it, we should win all 175 Assembly seats.”

Stating that there was only 16 months for the general elections, the Chief Minister suggested the MLAs to religiously participate in the GGMP programme. At the same time, he appreciated the efforts made by the MLAs and Ministers in reaching out to the public through the mass contact programme. Mr. Jagan said he wanted to see each and every MLA again in the Assembly after the 2024 elections.

In the last GGMP meeting held on September 28, the target of covering 2,600 village/ward secretaries was set. But in the last 75 days, the MLAs were able to achieve more than the set target and covered over 2,700 village/ward secretariats, the Chief Minister observed. “There is renewed vigour and enthusiasm among the cadre, because of the affection they are witnessing on the ground,” Mr. Jagan said.

The Chief Minister asked the YSRCP leaders to visit every household and ensure that there was speedy resolution of their problems. The MLAs proposed a total of 23,808 works with an estimated cost of ₹930.28 crore, of which the government approved 21,275 works with an expenditure of ₹ 828.45 crore. Among the approved, at least 17,905 works were already grounded with an estimated cost of ₹662.14 Crore, the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Jagan announced that the next GGMP review meeting would be held in the first week of March 2023.

The government was going to distribute a third trench of Aasara amount in January 2023. At least ₹6,500 crore would be deposited into the accounts of beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). For that, the government and leaders would visit door-to-door and create publicity. After that, the party would appoint the “gruha saradhulu”, as announced earlier.

Mr. Jagan said the MLAs had a free hand to appoint the village/ward secretariat conveners, but they had to ensure that they were efficient candidates. They should have a smartphone. At the same time, no volunteer should be appointed as ‘gruha saradhulu’ of the party. And, they must be residents of that particular 50 houses, which would be mapped to them later, he said.

The MLAs should participate in the e-content based tabs distribution programme to students of 8th standard and then in the social security pension programme, while participating in the GGMP. Every MLA should spend at least six hours for the GGMP at each secretariat. If they missed it, then they had to visit the secretariat again. Each MLA should visit each and every house, spend at least five minutes and explain to the residents what the government had been doing, Mr. Jagan added.